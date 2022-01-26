What is happening at the old Ridgeway Place? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Where do Ivanka Trump and her husband and Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend live and what are they doing now?

A: Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, reportedly live in a $24 million mansion on the ultra-exclusive Indian Creek Island in the Miami, Florida, area. They work as “informal advisers” for the new America First Policy Institute that promotes her father’s policies. Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly have relocated to Admirals Cove in Jupiter, Florida, an exclusive gated community about 20 miles north of Mar-a-Lago, where former president Donald Trump, former first lady Melania Trump and their teen son, Barron Trump, are living. Trump Jr. serves as a trustee and executive vice president of The Trump Organization, running the company alongside his younger brother, Eric.

Q: Hawkeye Community College is about to hire their second vice president of student services without a hiring committee appointed by the president. Is that standard operating procedure? How do they decide which positions to open to everyone and which ones are appointed?

A: “The president has some discretion in determining what positions screening committees assist in the selection process and what positions can be appointed,” HCC spokeswoman Mary Pat Moore said in an emailed response. “Hawkeye recently made the interim vice president of student services and institutional diversity a permanent appointment after the interim had held the position and performed the job responsibilities for more than six months.” Nina Grant, the person in the position, started with the college June 21.

Q: I recently have seen two obituaries in The Courier that mentioned Presbyterian Hospital in Waterloo. Can you tell me what the address of Presbyterian Hospital used to be?

A: Presbyterian “Old Pres” Hospital opened in 1904 on Leavitt Street.

Q: There appears to be a lot of activity at the old Ridgeway Place. Is new construction being done, or is it being torn down, or has someone taken ownership of the building and are renovating?

A: If the caller is asking about the old Schoitz hospital at Kimball Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue, it has been purchased by a private developer and is in the process of being demolished to make way for new development.

Q: When will the new solar array on Airline Highway in Waterloo go online?

A: According to MidAmerican Energy: The Waterloo solar array is complete but is not currently online. It’s connected to an adjacent substation, and that substation is temporarily offline for scheduled maintenance and upgrades. Once crews complete that project, the solar array will be online. That should be by early March.

Q: I was just wondering if coach Fran McCaffery received any discipline for his temper tantrum when he played Indiana recently?

A: Not that we could determine.

Q: Are egg cartons recyclable?

A: Egg cartons made of cardboard can be recycled, but the foam cartons can not.

