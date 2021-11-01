Did Iowa get rid of overtime pay for state employees? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: What happened to the TV guide in Fridays paper?

A: The Courier’s TV Showtime now appears in the Wednesday paper.

Q: Why are some lilacs blooming twice this year?

A: Reblooming lilacs will bloom once in the spring, take a rest period and then bloom again in midsummer. Some varieties, like the Bloomerang dark purple, will continue to bloom into the fall after their spring rest.

Q: Does the Waterloo Lions Club take used hearing aids?

A: To donate your used hearing aids mail them to: Iowa Lions Hearing Aid Bank, 924 Dohrmann St., Jesup, Iowa 5064.

Q: Did the state of Iowa get rid of overtime pay for state employees.

A: No. The state is bound by the same laws regarding overtime pay as private employers.

Q: Why did you quit printing the winning lottery numbers? Also the crime log, why is that and why can’t you start them back up.

A: Because of early print deadlines, the Courier is no longer able to get the most current winning numbers in the next day’s paper. The crime log that used to run in print is now an interactive map of police and fire calls on the Courier’s website, www.wcfcourier.com.

Q: Huntington Road up by Katoski Road was opened two weeks ago now its closed again. What is going on?

A: The east side of the intersection had a large bump in it. It is in the process of being removed and replaced to eliminate the bump.

Q: When was the Ansborough bridge built? When did that street go from two to four lanes?

A: Ansborough was widened from two lanes to four lanes and the new bridge over Black Hawk Creek was constructed in 1987.

Q: How many MercyOne employees have quit their jobs because they refuse to get vaccinated?

A: MercyOne responds: Across Iowa and beyond, MercyOne is 88% compliant with the vaccination requirement. Our colleagues are our most valuable resource, and the goal of this requirement is vaccination, not termination. We are providing education and support to those colleagues who have not yet submitted information about their vaccination status and are giving colleagues every opportunity to take action. We are optimistic that these efforts will be successful.

Q: Who is responsible to mow the weeds along U.S. Highway 63 on the north end of Waterloo?

A: This falls under the city/state agreement that the municipality shall maintain anything behind the curbed section of primary highways to the property line. The city of Waterloo ordinances require that the adjacent property owner maintain this area.

Q: How is Cedar Falls Utilities preparing for a potential energy crisis like we had last year?

A: According to Mollie Strouse, a spokesperson for Cedar Falls Utilities: “CFU has taken steps to protect customers from extreme natural gas market price swings like the community experienced in February 2021. CFU has agreements in place that shield customers as much as possible from gas market price volatility, including working with suppliers to stabilize monthly and daily prices.”

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.

