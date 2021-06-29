Neighborhood watch: An interactive map of police, fire calls for Waterloo, Cedar Falls
- Jeff Reinitz
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
- Updated
Evansdale police arrested an Oelwein man on weapons charged following a Monday night traffic stop.
- Updated
A Gladbrook man has pleaded to federal weapons charges
- Updated
Thieves in the Cedar Valley are again trying to mine precious metals tucked away in automobile parts.
- Updated
Authorities have released the identity of the woman who died in an accident in an Oelwein parking lot on Tuesday.
- Updated
Three people have been arrested after a search found methamphetamine and other drugs at a rural Waterloo home Wednesday.
- Updated
Brown had been serving a life sentence at the Clarinda Correctional Facility for first-degree murder for killing Assistant Public Defender Alvin Davidson on January 10, 1983.
- Updated
Authorities allege the woman was at the planning of the holdup at 556 Adrian St. on Aug. 15, 2020, and provided transportation to the scene.
- Updated
One person is dead following a rollover crash near Dunkerton on Sunday night.
- Updated
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stomping on another man’s head during a fight over the weekend.
- Updated
One of the vehicles that had been hit by gunfire --- a stolen Yaris --- apparently crashed when the driver sped away to avoid the shooting
- Updated
A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman in her home and was found with a handgun early Monday.
- Updated
Authorities have released the identity of the man who was shot and killed in downtown Waterloo over the weekend.
- Updated
The shooting was the second call involving gunfire for Waterloo police on Tuesday, and one of several in recent days.
- Updated
WATERLOO – A broad daylight robbery turned into a brief shootout at a Waterloo mobile home park Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Two people were injured, and one person is behind bars following a Tuesday night shooting in Waterloo.
- Updated
Officers found meth, marijuana and a 9mm Taurus pistol with the anti-law enforcement sentiment painted in gold on the top of the slide
- Updated
According to court records, investigators found DNA, Facebook messages and underwear linking him to three delivery robberies near his apartment building in April.
- Updated
A Denver woman is dead and a Dunkerton man injured following a Friday afternoon crash near Denver.
- Updated
A fire damaged a garage in a Waterloo neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Attorneys for a Grundy Center man accused of killing a state trooper said they need more access to their client than jail officials are allowing.
- Updated
A fire filled a popular Waterloo ice cream parlor with smoke early Wednesday.
- Updated
Police have arrested a man for allegedly opening fire on people outside a Waterloo nightclub in March.
- Updated
Waterloo Police Department officer, reserve officer of the year honored
- Updated
A state trooper was killed in Grundy Center on Friday night, and the suspect police say shot him is in critical condition at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
- Updated
A crowd gathered to watch as the keystone was placed in the arch of the I-74 bridge's eastbound span.
- Updated
A Charles City teen is in Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, after the car she was driving in Floyd County collided head on with another vehicle on Monday afternoon.
- Updated
"I never make promises. I'm just either going to do what I say I do, or I'm going to work hard to do what I said I'm going to do. I feel like that's what you should expect of your elected officials."