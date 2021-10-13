 Skip to main content
VanDenHul joins Community Bank of Oelwein

Tyler VanDenHul
Heather Holt

OELWEIN -- Tyler VanDenHul recently joined Community Bank of Oelwein as Consumer Loan Officer and will also be providing Real Estate Lending in the near future. In this role, Tyler assists customers with personal loans, car loans, and other consumer lending. He also handles the bank’s information technology management.

Tyler graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with B.A.s in Mathematics, with an emphasis in Actuarial Science, and Applied Economic Analysis.

“We are thrilled to have Tyler join our Community Bank of Oelwein team,” said Jim Kullmer, President and CEO of Community Bank of Oelwein. “He will be happy to assist customers with all of their consumer borrowing needs.”

Tyler and his girlfriend, Katie Klocke, recently welcomed their first child, Aurora Taylor VanDenHul. 

