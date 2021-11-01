Junior Achievement honoree: Milt Dakovich

Milt Dakovich has several things in common with asphalt paving, the industry in which his company, Aspro Inc., has become a leader. His presence isn’t flashy, but he’s utterly dependable and always gets the job done. People rely on him to be there, perform admirably and fulfill important functions in the communities he serves. These places and the people who live there are better off because of Milt.

A Des Moines, Iowa, native, with uncles in the construction business, Milt always had a fascination with building. He graduated in 1977 from Iowa State University with civil and construction engineering degrees and has spent his entire career in Waterloo in the construction industry. During his time at Iowa State University, Milt spent time as CY, the university mascot, and was a recipient of the Significant Sig Award at the Sigma Chi Fraternity, which awards members who have achieved a high level of success.

After graduation in 1977, Milt moved to Waterloo, Iowa, and has spent the bulk of his career at Aspro Inc., starting as manager, and when the position of president opened, Milt signed on for the job. Aspro is a major road contractor and one of Iowa’s leading asphalt companies. Today’s operations include two asphalt plants in the Waterloo area, asphalt paving, general road and street construction, as well as commercial parking lot construction around Waterloo, Cedar Falls and surrounding counties. In Milt’s tenure as president, he modernized the company into one of the most technologically advanced in the asphalt industry.

“Milt treats people fairly and with respect. He also laughs easily and often, which is why people are drawn to him,” says Steve Jackson, longtime friend and president of Cedar Valley Corporation.

Milt has served his industry in numerous positions including president of the Associated General Contractors of Iowa and president of the Asphalt Paving Association of Iowa. He is a life member of the Board of Governors of the Associated General Contractors of America and has been honored by the Associated General Contractors of Iowa with a Lifetime Achievement award. Milt is also a Hall of Fame member for both the Associated General Contractors of Iowa and the Asphalt Paving Association of Iowa.

Milt’s impact doesn’t end there. He was appointed in 2013 to the Iowa Board of Regents, the nine-member governing body overseeing the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa, and the state's two special schools. He was reappointed in 2019 with his term expiring in 2025.

“Milt finds it fun to help, he knows it’s the right thing to do,” said Kathy McCoy, friend of Milt’s. Milt holds several other positions and memberships in the community, including chairman of the board of Lincoln Savings Bank, member of the Rotary Club and Elk’s Club of Waterloo, and member of the building commission of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. In 2020, Milt received the Business Leader Award from Grow Cedar Valley.

In addition to husband, father, company president and Regent, Milt is admired for his integrity and word-as-bond character, a leader whose satisfaction comes not from recognition, but a job well done. Whether it’s his company, community, church or a local organization, Milt’s friends and associates will tell you he does what is needed, doesn’t seek recognition and is satisfied that the project was accomplished.

“Milt’s handshake is a deal. That’s how he does business,” said Cork Peterson, friend of Milt’s.

Milt is still an Iowa State fan, and when he isn’t working, he’s spending time with his wife, Kim, and their three children, Austin, Chance, and Brigette. Milt also enjoys going to sporting events and spending time at their lake house. By all accounts, it’s good to travel down any road with Milt Dakovich.

