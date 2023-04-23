WATERLOO — Fred Becker Elementary School is rebuilding its relationships in the Partners in Education program.
“Becker Elementary is so excited to start some new partnerships and maintain our relationship with Monster Cookies and More. We are looking forward to collaborating in more ways to share all of the potential in our community with our students right here at our school,” said Abigail Norgren.
Other Partners at this time are Maple Lanes, Vine Valley Real Estate, The Surgery Center at United Medical Park and Three Pines Farm. Sidecar Coffee is expected to become a Partner, Norgren said.