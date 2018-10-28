Q: I see we are supposed to get a 2.8 percent increase in our Social Security, but how much will our Medicare and other insurances associated with Social Security go up?
A: The standard Medicare “Part B” premium will be $135.50 a month for 2019, up from $134 in 2018. The annual outpatient deductible will increase by $2, to $185 next year. The inpatient deductible will increase by $24, to $1,364 in 2019. Medigap insurance for costs not covered by Medicare are also going up, the amount depending on the carrier. The 2.8 percent Social Security cost-of-living increase amounts to $39 a month for the average retired worker.
Q: What are the addresses for the four recycling drop-off locations mentioned in the recycling article in the Oct. 16 Courier?
A: The city of Waterloo’s drop-off recycling sites are at the following locations: the northeast corner of West 11th and Black Hawk streets; Singing Bird Lake Park near the corner of Ansborough Avenue and Black Hawk Road; Fire Station No. 1, 425 E. Third St.; and the south side of Crossroads Mall, 2325 Crossroads Blvd.
Q: I heard plastic isn’t recycled anymore but goes straight to the landfill. Is this true?
A: That isn’t true of Waterloo’s recycling program. Some recycling does end up in the landfill when users abuse the system and contaminate the loads. National news reports have indicated about 30 percent of plastics are winding up in landfills due to contamination issues and shrinking overseas markets for the material.
Q: Why was the Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs allowed to have a chili cook-off at the Grout Museum after Silver Eagle Harley-Davidson was told by Black Hawk County they weren’t allowed to have chili cook offs any longer?
A: The Black Hawk County Health Department explains the difference: Each of the chili submitters were the various veterans organizations from the area. Each of these organizations is a nonprofit entity. The Grout Museum is also a nonprofit and, as such, the veterans organizations can use the premises to serve a meal up to twice a year without needing to be licensed, as long as the Grout agrees to sponsor them. Because this event falls under the nonprofit provision, and as long as the VA did not exceed event maximums, Black Hawk County Health cannot license them for this event. After providing education on food safety, the VA voluntarily decided to use only licensed kitchens at the various veterans organizations and would only utilize approved sources of food. The Harley-Davidson event was hosted by and on the premises of a for-profit business, with the proceeds going to a nonprofit organization. In this case, a temporary food event license was required. Once an event is licensed it is subject to the provisions outlined in the food code. Those provisions required that all submissions be prepared in a licensed kitchen, utilize approved sources and met the standards for food safety.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
