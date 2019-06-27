Q: Who conducted and authored the greenhouse gas emissions report the Cedar Falls City Council discussed at its recent council meeting?
A: The report was produced by the University of Northern Iowa Conservation Corps and prepared by Nolan Sagan, student fellow with the University of Northern Iowa Conservation Corps, under the supervision of Eric Giddens, according to the report. It was funded by a Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust Grant. ICLEI (International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives)-Local Governments for Sustainability USA assisted with the report.
Q: I just read the column (June 17) on the foster care aftercare program. Is there something the general public can do to help?
A: Laticia Aossey, the author of the guest essay, responds: “There are many things that the general public can do to help. The biggest would be to consider becoming foster/adoptive parents as there is a significant shortage of foster homes compared to how many youth are in the system. People can mentor local foster youth and attend local AMP meetings and share skills or resources. They can reach out to youth in the community to offer a place to come for holidays or even to do laundry or eat a meal. We always accept donations like toiletries or gift cards. They can volunteer to teach youth to drive and other skills. We also have an annual foster care graduation party where they could attend and provide gifts and encouragement.”
Q: There is a new radio station in Waterloo called 106.5 Corn Country. They also advertise on the radio they are on 93.5 HD2. What is 93.5 HD2?
A: According to the station, “You can listen to the all new Corn Country at FM 106.5, and for even better reception on FM 93.5 HD2 (requires an HD radio receiver). If you haven’t ever heard an HD radio, it might be time to get one in your car, office or home.” The company that licenses the HD system says, “HD Radio technology enables local AM & FM broadcasters to offer better sound and additional digital content for free.”
Q: How did Sammy Davis Jr. learn to handle a six gun so well? Can you print his life history?
A: Davis was born in 1925 in New York and joined his father’s vaudeville act at age 3. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and then began his career as a singer, dancer and actor. He was married three times and had four children. He died in 1990 of throat cancer. Davis used to say he started practicing gun tricks with hopes of being cast in Western movies or TV shows; there are great clips of him in action you can watch at youtube.com.
Q: Is Jym Ganahl, former meteorologist on KWWL, still living? If so, what does he do now?
A: Ganahl, now in his 70s, is a part-time meteorologist with WSYX in Columbus, Ohio. In 2016, he retired from WCMH-TV in Columbus, where he had worked since 1979. But after a year he got bored, he said in a 2017 interview with the Columbus Dispatch, and went back to work.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
