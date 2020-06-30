June 30, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Before the virus, what was the death rate in the U.S. per year?

A: We assume you’re asking how much the death rate has gone up since the pandemic hit U.S. shores. Around 2.8 million people in the U.S. died in 2019, according to the CDC, which translates to around 8.78 people per 1,000 U.S. residents. That death rate has gone up each year since 2008, after a steady trend downward since 1951, according to the United Nations, which tracks global death rates. And while we won’t know 2020’s rate until next year, so far there have been 1,199,217 U.S. deaths as of late June, with 106,790 attributed to COVID-19, according to the most recent CDC data.

Q: Is the city of Waterloo going to compensate me for the faulty storm sewers that back up in heavy rain and damage my basement?

A: Residents wishing to file an insurance claim against the city for property damage resulting from severe weather events can call the City Clerk’s Office at (319) 291-4323 to request an insurance claim form. The city is not automatically liable for resulting property damage or cleanup expenses. The city is only liable for damages if the backup was caused by the city’s negligence. This will depend on the individual case and whether or not the results of the investigation of the city’s liability insurance company determine the city has acted negligently.