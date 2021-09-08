Can Iowa restaurants require masks? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why does The Courier have a customer service call center?

A: Like many corporations, Lee Enterprises Inc., the owner of The Courier, utilizes a call center for its entire newspaper operation. This does allow for efficiencies and assists with staffing at the local level. The call center is located in the Tuscon, Arizona, area.

Q: Have any lawsuits been brought forward from MercyOne employees concerning being forced to get the vaccine?

A: No. State and federal employment laws allow employers to require vaccinations. Each individual has a choice to comply, and medical and religious exemptions are available.

Q: My daughter is 17 and employed at MercyOne, can they terminate her if she does not have parental consent to get the vaccine?

A: A MercyOne spokeswoman responded: “COVID-19 vaccination is required for all MercyOne colleagues to ensure we provide a safe care environment for all – our colleagues, patients and communities. A minor, who is not able to give consent, must receive parental consent to receive any vaccine.”

Q: Why did Bonanza close years ago?