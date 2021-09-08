Can Iowa restaurants require masks? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Why does The Courier have a customer service call center?
A: Like many corporations, Lee Enterprises Inc., the owner of The Courier, utilizes a call center for its entire newspaper operation. This does allow for efficiencies and assists with staffing at the local level. The call center is located in the Tuscon, Arizona, area.
Q: Have any lawsuits been brought forward from MercyOne employees concerning being forced to get the vaccine?
A: No. State and federal employment laws allow employers to require vaccinations. Each individual has a choice to comply, and medical and religious exemptions are available.
Q: My daughter is 17 and employed at MercyOne, can they terminate her if she does not have parental consent to get the vaccine?
A: A MercyOne spokeswoman responded: “COVID-19 vaccination is required for all MercyOne colleagues to ensure we provide a safe care environment for all – our colleagues, patients and communities. A minor, who is not able to give consent, must receive parental consent to receive any vaccine.”
Q: Why did Bonanza close years ago?
A: An article in The Courier at the time the Waterloo restaurant closed in October 2012 said the couple who owned the business was going through a divorce and the property had been sold. The Cedar Falls Bonanza, which had the same owners, closed in 2010. The owners said they took the opportunity to sell the building at a time when the economy was struggling.
Q: Is the Fugitti Apple Orchard still open?
A: The website for Fugitti Apple Orchard at 530 E. Eagle Road, Waterloo, says it is permanently closed.
Q: Can Iowa restaurants require masks?
A: Individual business still have the right to require masks.
Q: What is the difference between racial equity and racial equality?
A: According to an article in Business Insider: Social Change UK, a social research and campaign company, explained the difference succinctly in a blog post: “Although both promote fairness, equality achieves this through treating everyone the same regardless of need, while equity achieves this through treating people differently dependent on need. This different treatment may be the key to reaching equality.”
Q: Does the governor have the ability to stop daylight saving time?
A: No, but the Legislature does. Bills have been introduced in the Legislature as recently as the 2021 session to make Central Standard Time year-round in Iowa. Separate bills sought to make daylight saving time permanent.
Q: Is Burger King on La Porte Road permanently closed?
Q: Why are they tearing down the Burger King restaurants?
A: The Burger King, located at 1925 La Porte Road in Waterloo, is “closed for a rebuild,” according to a sign posted on its door before the building was recently demolished.
Q: Are there any schools in the Cedar Valley that still stand for the Pledge of Allegiance?
A: “Yes, all Cedar Falls Schools’ buildings recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the day,” said Janelle Darst, a spokeswoman for the school district.
