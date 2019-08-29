Q: When is the next Honor Flight to Washington and who is the contact person?
A: The next Cedar Valley Honor Flight is Sept. 10, but the flight is already full. You can contact board member Linda Bergmann by emailing gr8auntwin@gmail.com. More information can be found at https://cedarvalleyhonorflights.org.
Q: When is National Cattle Congress this fall?
A: It’s set for Sept. 11-15.
Q: Why is the building inspector in the town of Gilbertville every day?
A: Gilbertville city officials said the inspector is in Gilbertville to perform building inspections.
Q: Does Lowell School still need supplies for this upcoming school year? If so, where do we take them?
A: “We are always grateful to receive donations of supplies to distribute to students in any of our schools,” said Tara Thomas, Waterloo Community Schools’ spokeswoman. “They can be dropped off at any school or at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.”
Q: How long does it take to get a Waterloo yard waste container after requesting one?
A: It currently takes more than a month for a container to be delivered due to the workload in the Waterloo Sanitation Department.
Q: What are all the piles of dirt at the northeast corner of Sixth and Commercial streets?
A: That is fill from the construction of the Art Block building near the RiverLoop Amphitheater.
Q: At Mount Olivet Cemetery on West Fourth there are many ash trees. Has the cemetery board made any plans to remove these trees and plant replacements?
A: Mount Olivet has removed four of its 12 dead ash trees and has requested funding from its perpetual care fund to remove the rest. It’s expensive to remove trees in the cemetery because they’re surrounded by grave markers. The cemetery is grinding out the stumps and putting dirt and grass back in its place. There are not plans to plant new trees in their place.
Q: We live on the outskirts of Waterloo. If we happen to see a tornado or funnel cloud who do we report this to?
A: Individuals spotting funnel clouds can call 911 to report them.
Q: When is the antique show in Clear Lake at the downtown park?
A: Antiques in the Square is set for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Clear Lake.
Q: How many people attended the rock festival in Wadena, Iowa? And what year did it take place?
A: The Wadena rock festival took place July 31-Aug. 2, 1970, with an estimated 50,000 young concertgoers.
Q: Is Joan Embery still alive? What did she do after leaving the San Diego Zoo? How old is she now, and did she ever marry?
A: Embery, 70, and her husband own Pillsbury Ranch in Lakeside, Calif., raising and training horses. She also is head of the Embery Institute for Wildlife Conservation and serves on the boards of several wildlife and animal welfare groups.
