WATERLOO — The following upcoming events are planned at the Waterloo Public Library:
- Tuesday 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Hive Workshop: DIY Journal Making for adults in the Hive Main Room. Learn how to make a custom journal. Participants will be taught how to bind the pages and create a unique cover using materials in the Hive. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants.
- Wednesday and Thursday 10-11 a.m. and 3-4 p.m. – Lego Lab @ the Library for youths in meeting room AB. Legos are provided. Once completed, creations will be on display in the Youth Department.
- Thursday 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Altered Reality Book Club for adults who are fans of sci-fi, fantasy, or any type of speculative fiction. This book club meets at local restaurants on the fourth Wednesday of each month to discuss a chosen title. This month’s selection is “The Princess Bride” by William Goldman. The location is SingleSpeed Brewing Co., 325 Commercial St. Registration is required. To participate, email Sarah at ssellers@waterloopubliclibrary.org. Registered participants will receive more meeting details. A limited number of copies of each month’s selected titles will be available for checkout. Digital copies may also be downloaded from
- Friday 6-8 p.m. – Afterhours Minecraft Party in the library’s teen department. The popular world-building game will be played on NirvanaArcana, a local server hosted by a Minecraft super fan. Create an amazing new world, complete objectives, and more. Pizza and Krispie Minecraft Bars will be provided. Registration is required and space is limited to 16 participants, so do so here:
. Registered teens should be in the library’s courtyard no later than 5:45 p.m. on Friday to be let into the library for this after-hours program.