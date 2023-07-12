WAVERLY — A “slice of summer” is coming to a small Iowa town with a lot to offer.

Waverly Heritage Days returns for the 36th time with that theme in mind, Thursday through Sunday in and around Memorial Park, 403 Fifth Ave. S.W. The annual free event will celebrate the season in many different ways and is expected to attract 8,000-10,000 people.

“I always tell people that I’ve lived in Waverly for 25, almost 30 years,” said committee member Teresa Arenholz. “We’re small and have that small town feel but we have everything we could ever need to be successful. We’re one big family. We come together during this event and that’s why we wanted to drill down on family this summer.”

Perhaps, though, the “slice of summer” theme is most reflected in the new pie baking contest set for Friday. The desserts can be registered at waverlyheritagedays.com and dropped off at 2 p.m. at the 4-H Building for best tasting and appearance consideration. They’ll be judged at 7:30 p.m. by school and city officials as well as other dignitaries.

Kids will be the focus Saturday with prizes for various events. They could win tickets to Adventureland Park, Palmer’s Family Fun and Blank Park Zoo as well as giveaways like bikes and other goodies during a special kids prize drawing at 5 p.m. at the 4-H Building.

Entry slips can be picked up at any kid attraction beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and can be submitted up until 4:30 pm Saturday inside the box in front of the 4-H building.

Additionally, they have a chance to take a home one of 200 smaller prizes when they participate in events like Kid’s Bingo at 1 p.m. and the Candy Bar Walk at 2 p.m., both at the 4-H Building.

“You can bring the kids right after the parade, and it’s all completely free,” said Arenholz. “Friday nights have always been adult focused and Saturday has always been about the kids, but we feel it’s now exclusively for them with all these giveaways.”

She believes Sunday, too, will be a little bit more of a highlight for attendees than in year’s past because of Dred I Dread reggae band coming to town.

Additionally, the Sunday festivities will help showcase a different part of town, Kohlmann Park, 212 First St. Northwest, near the Cedar River. The band plays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with food vendors there from noon to 5 p.m.

“We want to feature the whole city and our beautiful waterways,” Arenholz said. “There will be food. It will be kid friendly. And there will be music we’ve never brought before to Waverly. It will close out our Waverly party with a bang.”

Other Waverly Heritage Days’ typical highlights are the parade, fireworks, music, car show, inflatables, food and craft vendors.

Lineup for the hour-long parade begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Waverly Sale Co. Barn, 2212 Fifth Ave. N.W. Kickoff happens at 10 a.m. The route ends at Memorial Park. Anyone is welcome to participate.

Fireworks can be seen in and around Memorial Park, the Municipal Golf Course, Tractor Pull Track and throughout the southern part of town at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Music headliners will be Arch Allies from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, and Boogie and the Yo-Yoz on from 8:30 p.m. until midnight Saturday on the Dale Howard Auto Stage.

The Show and Shine Car Show attracts more than 100 entries in the east parking lot from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, along with more than 20 vendors between food and crafts. Food vendors are set up 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday.

Inflatables are up 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Craft vendors are set up 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.

“I like to say year after year that we get so busy living our lives and sometimes miss seeing old friends,” said Arenholz said. “Heritage Days gives us the opportunity to see people we haven’t seen in a while.”

Most of the festivities take place over the weekend. Thursday is the official kickoff with the Dale Howard Auto Kick Off BBQ contest and acoustic music by Phil and Travis from 4 to 6 p.m.

