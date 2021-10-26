Prairie Life Storage Now Open

CEDAR FALLS -- Prairie Life Storage is the Cedar Valley's newest climate controlled storage facility and is now open.

It is located at 6100 Production Drive, at the corner of Viking Rd. and Production Drive. The facility is a 100% climate controlled, self storage, with over 300 units ranging in size from 5x5 to 10x30. Households, college students, and business customers can take advantage of storing their belongings at their brand new, safe, and secure facility where units are located in a fully enclosed and heated drive-thru bays.

The bays accommodate large trucks, appx. 68 ft. long, and there are complimentary cards and dollies for you to use while you are there.

Access is limited to customers with a keycode and video surveillance is in and outside the building 24/7. Items can be accessed 7 days a week, from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.. A staff member is onsite from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mon-Fri., and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays.

Do you need a truck to move your stuff? Rent one from Prairie Life Storage! You can call: 319-260-2275, email: rent@prairielifestorage.com, or stop by for a tour and ask questions.

Locally owned and operated by Rob and Jocelyn Schuerman.

