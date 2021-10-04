Credit Union Leaders Honored for Service, Commitment and Leadership

WATERLOO -- Seven credit union leaders were honored during TOGETHER, the 2021 Iowa Credit Union Convention, for their significant contributions to the credit union movement and the financial lives of Iowans.

Helen Pearce, President and CEO, Cedar Falls Community Credit Union, received the Heritage Award for her lifetime achievements showing outstanding service, commitment and leadership in the credit union movement.

Crystal Pluth, VP of Development, Citizens Community Credit Union, received the Professional Cooperative Spirit Award in recognition of going beyond the expectations of a credit union leader.

Pam Moeller, Board of Directors, Fort Dodge Family Credit Union, received the Volunteer Cooperative Spirit Award in recognition of outstanding commitment and leadership through her service on the Fort Dodge Family Credit Union board.

Mike Powers, CFO, Affiliates Management Company, received the Iowa Credit Union Foundation Impact Award for demonstrating the "people helping people" philosophy and his passion for connecting credit unions and philanthropy.

Tom Blanford, VP of Administration, Collins Community Credit Union, received the Young Professional Award for his passion for the credit union movement as displayed through his advocacy efforts and leadership.

Bob Hoefer, former President and CEO of Dupaco Community Credit Union, and the late Dale Owen, President and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union, received Honorary Director awards in recognition of their years of service to the credit union movement.

“Congratulations to all of these worthy credit union leaders! They have been champions in improving the financial lives of Iowans, especially at a time when families and small businesses have struggled to navigate the pandemic,” said Iowa Credit Union League (ICUL) President and CEO Murray Williams. “The credit union movement is committed to helping our 1.3 million members in Iowa through these uncertain times, and helping support and grow the communities where they live and work.”

More than 500 credit union leaders, exhibitors, speakers and guests gathered in-person in Dubuque and virtually online September 15-17th for TOGETHER, the 91st annual Iowa Credit Union Convention. This year’s convention highlighted the many ways Iowa credit unions come together to help improve the financial lives of Iowans.

The following keynote speakers took the stage during this year’s event:

Dominique Dawes, a Gold medal Olympic gymnast, spoke about how success is a journey, not a destination.

Iowa Innovation Group participants and Filene Research Institute discussed Filene’s method of innovation, their experiences and work completed.

John O’Leary, motivational speaker and best-selling author, discussed how one attitude, one action and one person can change the world.

Additionally, attendees were addressed by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.

A total of 20 breakout sessions provided attendees a wide range of educational topics, including diversity and inclusion, advocacy, leadership and legal and regulatory issues.

