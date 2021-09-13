 Skip to main content
CFCCU New Hires
CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Community Credit Union has hired two new employees to their team:

Emily Creighton: She will be starting as an Accountant. Her most recent experience was as a financial accountant for a family medicine residency program. She obtained her Masters in Accounting degree from Iowa State University.

Amy Lang: She will be starting as a Commercial Lender. She has over twenty years of small business lending experience. Amy volunteers in the community and serves on boards of NewAldaya, Grow Cedar Valley, and Advanced CapAccess.

