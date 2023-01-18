 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VGM Insurance Services named a Best Places to Work in industry publication

VGM Group logo

WATERLOO — VGM Insurance Services has been named in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work, and help their companies grow.

VGM Insurance has more than 30 years of experience providing specialty insurance programs to clients and partners across the country.

“We are excited to once again be recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Insurance,” said Jim Nygren, president of VGM Insurance. “Our entire team understands that to support our customers, we must support each other. We’ve cultivated a culture that encourages collaboration and professional growth, allowing each employee owner to provide the exceptional service our customers deserve.”

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies, and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction.

Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices, and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

The program divides employers into the categories of small, 25-249 employees; medium, 250-999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year’s report features 100 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

The ranking and profiles of the winning companies were unveiled in the November issue of Business Insurance and online at BusinessInsurance.com.

