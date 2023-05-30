Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO — VGM Forbin has unveiled a new, dedicated brand and team – forbinfi - which will serve financial institution clients at an ever higher, more strategic level.

VGM Forbin has been a recognized player in the financial website space for many years, providing development, hosting, digital marketing, and managed information technology services to over 150 FIs nationwide. According to a news release, that deeply unique understanding of the industry made it a natural transition to offer an even more holistic menu of marketing and communication services.

Forbinfi has made the commitment to learn all there is to know about FIs. With parent company VGM’s full roster of marketing resources, forbinfi now offers a full-suite of services in marketing, digital, and IT – including strategic marketing planning, campaign and product development, new market entry strategies, creative, content, branding, website, digital, and email advertising, merger and acquisition communications, managed IT, cybersecurity, and much more – all with compliance and return on investment in mind.

With a specific root in website development and digital strategy, forbinfi can help FIs design secure sites that are a true reflection of their organization, culture, and everything in between. Because forbinfi strives to be the one-stop-shop marketing and communication resource for the financial industry, they also have a sophisticated print and mail house under their umbrella, so FI clients can enjoy the latest and greatest in direct mail trends, custom giveaways and more – with expert management and competitive pricing.

