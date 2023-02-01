Tyson Foods announces new worker benefits

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods on Tuesday announced new investments in the health care and wellness of its workers.

The company’s new policies are in addition Tyson's recent announcement it had invested more than $50 million in thank you bonuses and $100 million in wage increases for U.S. hourly workers over the past year.

Tyson Foods has invested more than $20 million this year to offer longer parental leave, additional mental health support and other wellness and health plan benefits at no additional cost to team members to further enhance worker wellbeing. The company increased its parental leave program to include eight weeks paid leave for mothers and two weeks paid leave for U.S. team members whose spouse or partner gave birth. The company offers four weeks of paid parental leave for adoptive parents.

“This is yet another step that Tyson Foods is taking to show how we align our actions with our values and prioritize the health and wellbeing of our team members,” Johanna Soderstrom, chief people officer, said in a news release. “The new offerings reinforce our commitment to ensuring we offer equitable and market competitive programs to our team members and align with our vision to become the most sought-after place to work.”

This spring, Tyson workers will also have access to a personalized well-being portal. It includes physical, emotional, financial, and social well-being benefits and resources.

Tyson also provides a whole range of benefits like access to full health care on day one of employment, opportunities for education and life-skill development through the Tyson Immigration Partnership as well as the company’s Upward Academy program. That program also offers free and accessible classes in English as a second language, high school equivalency, financial literacy and digital literacy.

In 2022, Tyson expanded Upward Academy to provide free education for U.S. team members. The company’s investment covers 100% of all tuition, books and fees and will include access to more than 200 programs from over 35 universities and learning providers. It is also addressing the barriers of transportation through a growing ride-share program that provides a low-cost way to commute to work at Tyson.

