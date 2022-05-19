Trent Law Firm names new legal assistant

CEDAR FALLS -- Trent Law Firm, PLLC has named three new legal assistants, an attorney and a director of first impressions.
- Jessica Bradley was hired as a legal assistant and is working in the areas of family law and education law. She is originally from Dubuque and received her B.A. in criminology and sociology from the University of Northern Iowa.
- Brittany Ellis was hired as a legal assistant and is working in the areas of business law, creditors' rights, real estate and probate. She received her B.A. in psychology and criminology from the University of Northern Iowa.
- Esmada Osmic was hired as a legal assistant and is working in the areas of business law, probate, education law and creditors' rights. She received her B.A. in criminology and legal studies from the University of Northern Iowa. She is a Bosnian native.
- Megan Johnson was hired as the director of first impressions. She is from Cedar Falls and received her A.A. from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
- Terri Schmitz was hired as an attorney and is working in educational law and family law. She is from Sumner and received her B.A. in social work and sociology from University of Iowa.