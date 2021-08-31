Speaker announced for annual Economic Luncheon in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- Dave Swenson will be the speaker at the annual Economic Luncheon presented by Community Bank & Trust and Courier Communications.

The Sept. 23 event will feature remarks by Swenson, an associate scientist in the department of economics at Iowa State University and a lecturer in the School of Urban and Regional Planning at the University of Iowa.

He is a community economics research and education specialist focusing on regional and statewide economic analysis, technical assistance, and projects that support university-sponsored efforts in community development.

Swenson studies a wide range of mostly Iowa-specific topics including the economic contribution of biofuels production to Iowa’s economy, the regional economic consequences of advanced biofuels production and alternative energy opportunities for Iowa, local foods assessments, industrial and occupational change, and the demographic and economic consequences of rural transformation in Iowa and the Midwest.

He has been at Iowa State University since 1989, and before that worked at the University of Iowa from 1981 to 1988. He is an army veteran, a native of South Dakota and an ultramarathoner.