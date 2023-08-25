Lacy Schoenfeldt has been promoted to retail lender at First Security Bank & Trust. She joined First Security in the Loan Operations department. She was promoted to loan operations specialist in 2019, and in 2020, she was promoted to retail lending specialist. As retail lending specialist, she both served as a Consumer Lender and provided support to the Real Estate Lenders and Advisors. Now as a Retail Lender, she will add decision-making regarding mortgage loan applications to her list of responsibilities. Lacy is a Charles City native and graduate of North Iowa Area Community College.

Chris Corcoran of Waverly, who joined the bank earlier this year as senior ag/commercial lender, has been promoted to ag lending manager. Originally from Fairbank, Corcoran received his bachelor of science degree from Iowa State University. He has been part of the community banking industry for nearly 25 years.

Alicia Michel has been promoted within Target Distribution – T-590 as the human resources manager. Alicia worked as a Store Director for T-1768. Cedar Rapids, prior to her new role in Supply Chain. Bill Castic is an operations manager for the Warehouse Department. He was an outbound lead warehouse worker prior to his new role.

Community Bank & Trust (CB&T) has announced that Laurel Thompson, wealth management assistant, has obtained her Registered Social Security Analyst credential and now joins an elite group of financial professionals who are educated and trained to the highest standards to assist their clients in maximizing their social security benefits. Laurel is now a registered member of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, the financial industry’s leader in Social Security Advisory, technology-driven education, and training.

Todd Henningsen has joined Gilbert & Cook Private Wealth Management as a financial advisor. He received his bachelor’s degree in finance and real estate from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He is both a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA Charterholder) and Certified Financial Planner (CFP® Professional).

Several promotions have been announced at PDCM Insurance. Jay Schares has been promoted to commercial lines vice president and PDCM shareholder. A seasoned insurance executive, he brings over 15 years of experience to the PDCM team.

Liz DeJoode has been promoted to employee benefits vice president and PDCM shareholder. DeJoode, the first female shareholder in PDCM’s history, is a highly respected industry leader with over 10 years of experience in employee benefits consulting.

Breanna Woods has been named account manager, personal lines. She comes to PDCM with prior customer service experience working as a bakery manager at Scratch Cupcakery and Bambinos.

Claire Gerdes has been named employee benefits account manager at PDCM Insurance. Prior to joining PDCM, Gerdes worked for Farmers State Bank as a customer service representative. Her new role will include communicating and coordinating with clients, answering benefits questions and organizing client material. She attended University of South Dakota where she played volleyball for the Coyotes.

Megan Gunderson has been hired as an HR consultant at PDCM. She previously was an HRConnect intern. In her position, Gunderson is most looking forward to using her HR knowledge that she gained through her internship to help her grow. She is a Cedar Falls native and University of Northern Iowa graduate.

New leadership at LSB

Emily Girsch has been named interim president and CEO at Lincoln Savings Bank. She replaces Erik Skovgard, who resigned in June.

Girsch started with LSB as controller in 2002, was promoted to chief financial officer in 2007 and executive vice president in 2009. A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in accounting and a master of business administration degree from the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business, she has been an integral part of LSB, including the launch of LSBX, and has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision and a deep understanding of the company.

Sally Hollis, chair of the LSB Board, has assumed the role of executive chairman. She will work closely with the executive team and the board of directors to provide strategic advice, ensure continuity, maintain stability and protect the commitment to LSB’s employees, customers, communities and shareholders.

Hollis joined LSB’s Board in 2017 and was appointed chair in March 2022. She has a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University and a master of business administration degree from the University of Northern Iowa. After working at John Deere for 15 years, she spent the last 10 years leading Lanehaven Farms, Inc.