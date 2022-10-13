People in Business

PDCM Insurance has hired Amela Muric as an account manager in Employee Benefits. She previously worked for Tyson Fresh Meats for 18 years, with 15 years spent in an HR administrative role. She is a full-time student at Upper Iowa University. Janey Hundley has been hired as commercial lines coordinator. A Cedar Falls native, she returned to Iowa after 16 years in St. Louis.

Gabe Wagenbach has been promoted to project manager at Peters Construction Corp. He has worked for the company since 2019. He graduated in 2021 from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, with a degree in construction management. Austin Curfman has been promoted to project manager. He has worked at Peters since 2021 and graduated from Western Illinois University in 2019 with a degree in construction management.

RSM US LPP, a leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, has promoted five employees in the Waterloo office. Mitch Van Es has been named manager in Audit Services. In Tax Services, Demi Halloran has been promoted to senior association; Heidi Verhagen as manager; and Michael Zittergruen as senior associate. Jeff Dunn has been named operations associate-MTS in Internal Client Services.

Mitchell Derr has joined Target Distribution as an outbound operations manager – A1. Mitchell joins Target Distribution from Archer-Daniels-Midland where he was shift supervisor. David McMurrin has joined Target Distribution as a continuous improvement manager, T-590. He previously worked at John Deere where he was a value improvement manager.

Cedar Valley Hospice has added seven new employees. Lisa Wagner of Cedar Falls joined the finance team as an accounts payable specialist. Abbie Frost, RN, BSN, of Gilbertville is a nurse for the Waterloo office. Keri Daron, LPN, of Shell Rock is a nurse for the Waverly and Grundy Center offices.

Annika Wall of Cedar Falls joined the advancement team as a digital marketing and community engagement specialist. Matthew Keierleber, RN, of Waterloo works at all our offices as a weekend, on-call nurse. Meggan Bradley, RN, of Grundy Center is a nurse for the Waterloo office. Morgan Rasmussen, RN, of Independence joined the clinical staff as the compliance manager.

Kristy Staggs, President/CEO and owner of Byrnes & Rupkey, Inc. Executive Search and Recruiting recently made her 100th placement in the Top Echelon Network. Kristy, who is also celebrating her 25th year in the recruiting profession, specializes in manufacturing, engineering, human resources, supply management as well as industrial manufacturing both in the local Waterloo/Cedar Falls area, as well as nationwide recruiting.