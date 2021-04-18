PEOPLE IN BUSINESS

Faculty receives tenure, promotion

WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Board of Regents has approved tenure and promotion for one professor, tenure for one and promotion for another. Those awarded tenure are:

Michaeleen Golay Gerken, an assistant professor of biology. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and a master’s and doctoral degree from Iowa State University. She will be promoted to associate professor in September.

Caryn Riswold, professor of religion and the Mike and Marge McCoy Family Distinguished Chair in Lutheran Heritage and Mission. Riswold earned her bachelor’s degree from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D. She later earned a Master of Theology and doctorate from the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago as well as a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Claremont School of Theology.

In addition, Zak Montgomery, the Harry and Polly Slife Professor in Spanish, will be promoted from associate professor of Spanish to a full professor in September.