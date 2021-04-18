PEOPLE IN BUSINESS

Rowe is promoted at Veridian
WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union announces the promotion of Benjamin Rowe to the position of help desk specialist.
Rowe, a resident of Cedar Falls, has worked at Veridian for five years. He was previously a personal computer specialist. Rowe has an associate degree in Computer Information Systems Networking and a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology Management from Hamilton College. He also has an associate degree in Police Science from Hawkeye Community College.
Barbadillo joins PIPAC
CEDAR FALLS — Kelbey Barbadillo has joined PIPAC Health and Life Brokerage in the marketing department as the marketing project coordinator.
She is a recent graduate from UNI and has participated in various public relations projects. Kelbey coordinates ongoing marketing projects for various PIPAC products, events, and clients.
Hoffert accepts new role
CEDAR FALLS — Casey Hoffert has accepted a new role at PIPAC Health and Life Brokerage as the director of sales and marketing. Casey holds his life and health insurance license in Iowa and previously served as the PIPAC Life Brokerage Department Manager. Casey brings numerous years of sales and customer service experience to PIPAC, working with Independent Health and Life Insurance Brokers throughout the United States.
Faculty receives tenure, promotion
WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Board of Regents has approved tenure and promotion for one professor, tenure for one and promotion for another. Those awarded tenure are:
Michaeleen Golay Gerken, an assistant professor of biology. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and a master’s and doctoral degree from Iowa State University. She will be promoted to associate professor in September.
Caryn Riswold, professor of religion and the Mike and Marge McCoy Family Distinguished Chair in Lutheran Heritage and Mission. Riswold earned her bachelor’s degree from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D. She later earned a Master of Theology and doctorate from the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago as well as a Master of Arts in Theological Studies from the Claremont School of Theology.
In addition, Zak Montgomery, the Harry and Polly Slife Professor in Spanish, will be promoted from associate professor of Spanish to a full professor in September.
The board also approved emeritus status for three faculty members who will be retiring this spring: Kim Folkers, associate professor of marketing and the Carl and Dorothy Hagemann Endowed Professor in Business and Economics; Ted Reuter, professor of piano; and Lynn Peters, associate professor of social work and the O. Jay and Patricia Tomson Endowed Professor in Social Work.
Building a better business
CEDAR FALLS — Join Business coach, Heather Marquez, for six steps to building a better business. Multiple workshop dates: April 16, 23, and 29. Learn the essential steps to building a strong foundation for your business. For info: https://6stepscedarvalley2021.eventbrite.com; Heathermarquez@actioncoach.com.
Cook and Feltus join Target
CEDAR FALLS — Shane Cook has joined Target Distribution as an Engineering and Facilities Operations Manager. He joins Target Distribution from Tyson Foods where he was a Superintendent.
Matthew Feltus has joined Target Distribution as a MLP Operations Manager. He joins Target Distribution from Central Iowa Detention Center where he was a Human Services Coordinator.