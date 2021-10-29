Junior Achievement honoree: Jim Lind

Born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa, Jim Lind has been part of the Cedar Valley community all his life. In 1970, while still in high school, Jim helped found the Lind Bros. Standard Oil Service Station on Ridgeway Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa, becoming the first and only job in his career.

Over the next 10 years, Jim graduated high school in 1973, married his wife, Peggy, in 1979, the business expanded to four stations and a car dealership, and in 1980 Jim took full ownership of the original station, forming Jim Lind Standard. The station was first supplied by Amoco and then by BP. He invested heavily in facility upgrades and later aligned with Shell Oil to bring the highest-quality products to the area. He offered flex fuel and biodiesel alternatives and expanded the service area with new technology and ASE-certified technicians.

At a time when self-service stations were becoming the norm, Jim continued his high-quality service with a new full-service model including vehicle repair and maintenance. More innovations and upgrades followed: emergency tow and repair, vehicle pick-up and delivery, a car loaner program, a high-tech car wash, pay-at-the-pump technology, and extra-high-octane fuel, all with a twenty-four-seven, three-sixty-five mindset.

“Jim takes great care of his family, customers, and employees,” said Connie Smith, Jim’s sister-in-law.

Steve Sinnot, friend of Jim’s said, “It is a testament to Jim that many successful business owners wanted their children to work for Jim for their first jobs in high school. They know their children would learn what a good work ethic is, how to treat a customer in any situation, how to address adversity, and, perhaps most importantly, how to be a good leader and have your employees follow your example. There are a number of successful men and women out there who started under Jim’s wing.”

Jim’s considerable success has been built on a service business with a loyal customer base. Recommending the right products and services, providing accurate diagnostics, completing agreed-upon work correctly and on time, always living up to his agreements — these are the framework for generating loyalty and trust.

Tom Kunz, friend and business advisor said, “Jim truly sets the bar when it comes to serving his customers and the community. He once told me that he wants people to feel like it’s their birthday when he and his team are providing service. Jim’s mission in life has been to simply make people’s lives better, and his tremendous success in business is a byproduct of that cause.”

Perhaps his greatest service is to the Cedar Valley community and state he loves. In 1986, Jim Lind became Sen. Jim Lind, when he was elected to the Iowa Senate in a special election to fill the seat vacated by the death of his father. Jim served four terms, serving on important committees and was elected assistant minority leader from 1992–94. When he left the senate in 1997, he was ready to get back to serving his community in other ways.

“One of the reasons for Jim’s business success is that he has always been hands-on. Even when he served in the State Senate, his business was never far from his mind, and he made many trips back to Waterloo when he needed to. Jim wouldn’t ask anyone to do something that he wouldn’t do,” said Al Sturgeon, former Senate colleague and friend.

Jim is a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Elks Club, Crossroads Rotary, Knights of Columbus, Jaycees, Grow Cedar Valley, and the Kimball Ridge Association. Jim is a past chair of My Waterloo Days and served on its executive finance committee. He also served as a trustee for Covenant Foundation Inc. He’s a loyal supporter of Columbus and West High, even refereeing some sporting events, and has made multiple silent donations to community betterment organizations.

As a lifelong automotive aficionado and business owner, Jim gets a fair amount of grease under his nails and time behind the wheel, but there’s dirt there, too. He and his staff regularly pick up trash along the roadways near the service station and on the West High campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

Jim recently sold the service shop to a long-time employee, Kerry Elliott, and will keep himself busy in retirement. He looks forward to spending time with Peggy, visiting their two daughters and their families, and doing upkeep to their house and yard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0