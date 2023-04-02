DES MOINES — Paul Sapp has been named director of the University of Northern Iowa's partnership with community colleges across the state, known as
UNI@IACC. He has served as interim director for nearly a year.
Sapp brings extensive leadership experience in community college relations and transfer admissions to the
UNI@IACC partnership, according to a news release. He has two decades of higher education experience at the Cedar Falls university, progressively serving in more responsible roles during that time. Over the past three years, he has played a crucial role in building the new UNI@DMACC partnership with Des Moines Area Community College.
Throughout his years of service, Sapp has developed strong, lasting relationships with community college partners across the state and represented UNI on statewide transfer committees with the Iowa Department of Education. He has also mentored many UNI students and staff, providing counsel and guidance to hundreds of students each year as they navigated the transfer process. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from UNI and a master’s in adult education/training & development from Drake University.
“Paul's contributions to UNI, its students and campus, as well as to the transfer community in Iowa are immeasurable,” UNI Provost Jose Herrera said in the release. “UNI is grateful for his leadership in expanding access to place-bound learners across the state through
UNI@IACC, and in particular, his work at Des Moines Area Community College on behalf of UNI.”
In a political bombshell, Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury, the first ever serving or former US president to face criminal charges. Here's what is expected to happen next.
“I transferred to UNI from an Iowa community college as a student, and have worked with transfers throughout my time at UNI,” said Sapp. “This is a population I understand – I know their questions, concerns and fears; and I truly enjoy helping them navigate the path from their current institution to the University of Northern Iowa.”
Through
UNI@IACC, Iowans with an associate’s degree from any Iowa community college are able to earn a UNI online degree without having to leave their hometown. UNI@IACC offers an online pathway for earning a bachelor’s degree in several high-demand areas: Accounting, Managing Business and Organizations, Management: Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Criminology, Elementary Education, Human Services, Technology Management and the Bachelor of Liberal Studies.
To further increase that accessibility, UNI also launched the Future Ready Scholarship Program for eligible participants in a
UNI@IACC program. The Future Ready Scholarship covers the difference between UNI and community college tuition. Information about the program and how to apply can be found at iacc.uni.edu.
PHOTOS: Iowa advances to NCAA championship
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano celebrate after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Victaria Saxton and Iowa's Monika Czinano go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South Carolina Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins looses the ball between Iowa's Monika Czinano and Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke tries to shoot past Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke tries to shoot past Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Victaria Saxton and Iowa's Monika Czinano go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke shoots with Iowa's Caitlin Clark defending during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Kate Martin tries to shoot past South Carolina's Aliyah Boston during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher and Aliyah Boston during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke tries to get past Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke shoots past Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against Iowa Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark tries to get past South Carolina's Raven Johnson during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
APTOPIX NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere steals the ball from Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere steals the ball from Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso tries to get past Iowa's Monika Czinano during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere shoots past Iowa's Monika Czinano during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Bree Hall tries to get past Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Kierra Fletcher during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark gets past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark gets past South Carolina's Zia Cooke during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks past South Carolina's Raven Johnson during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder reacts during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South Carolina Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke shoots past Iowa's Kate Martin during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against IowaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke shoots over Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark looks to shoot past South Carolina's Raven Johnson during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Brea Beal tries to drive by Iowa's Kate Martin during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins is fouled as she shoots against Iowa's Hannah Stuelke and Kate Martin during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South Carolina Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Iowa advances to NCAA championship
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South Carolina Friday in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73. See more coverage in SPORTS and
qctimes.com
Darron Cummings, AP
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Brea Beal during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives past South Carolina's Brea Beal during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark is fouled by South Carolina's Brea Beal during the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
IOWA ADVANCES TO NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after being fouled in the final second of the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals game against South Carolina on Friday in Dallas. At right is Rock Island graduate Brea Beal. Iowa won 77-73. See more coverage in SPORTS and
qctimes.com
Tony Gutierrez, AP
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Gabbie Marshall reacts in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after the second half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South Carolina Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark celebrates after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke walks off the floor as Iowa players celebrate after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
A fan cheers after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game between Iowa and South Carolina Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts after an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against South CarolinaFriday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. Iowa won 77-73 to advance to the championship on Sunday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke tries to shoot past Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Zia Cooke shoots past Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game against Iowa Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark tries to get past South Carolina's Raven Johnson during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
APTOPIX NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere steals the ball from Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere steals the ball from Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso tries to get past Iowa's Monika Czinano during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Laeticia Amihere shoots past Iowa's Monika Czinano during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
South Carolina's Bree Hall tries to get past Iowa's Gabbie Marshall during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
NCAA Iowa South Carolina Basketball
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Kierra Fletcher during the first half of an NCAA Women's Final Four semifinals basketball game Friday, March 31, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.