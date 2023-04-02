DES MOINES — Paul Sapp has been named director of the University of Northern Iowa's partnership with community colleges across the state, known as UNI@IACC. He has served as interim director for nearly a year.

Sapp brings extensive leadership experience in community college relations and transfer admissions to the UNI@IACC partnership, according to a news release. He has two decades of higher education experience at the Cedar Falls university, progressively serving in more responsible roles during that time. Over the past three years, he has played a crucial role in building the new UNI@DMACC partnership with Des Moines Area Community College.

Throughout his years of service, Sapp has developed strong, lasting relationships with community college partners across the state and represented UNI on statewide transfer committees with the Iowa Department of Education. He has also mentored many UNI students and staff, providing counsel and guidance to hundreds of students each year as they navigated the transfer process. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from UNI and a master’s in adult education/training & development from Drake University.

“Paul's contributions to UNI, its students and campus, as well as to the transfer community in Iowa are immeasurable,” UNI Provost Jose Herrera said in the release. “UNI is grateful for his leadership in expanding access to place-bound learners across the state through UNI@IACC, and in particular, his work at Des Moines Area Community College on behalf of UNI.”

“I transferred to UNI from an Iowa community college as a student, and have worked with transfers throughout my time at UNI,” said Sapp. “This is a population I understand – I know their questions, concerns and fears; and I truly enjoy helping them navigate the path from their current institution to the University of Northern Iowa.”

Through UNI@IACC, Iowans with an associate’s degree from any Iowa community college are able to earn a UNI online degree without having to leave their hometown. UNI@IACC offers an online pathway for earning a bachelor’s degree in several high-demand areas: Accounting, Managing Business and Organizations, Management: Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Criminology, Elementary Education, Human Services, Technology Management and the Bachelor of Liberal Studies.

To further increase that accessibility, UNI also launched the Future Ready Scholarship Program for eligible participants in a UNI@IACC program. The Future Ready Scholarship covers the difference between UNI and community college tuition. Information about the program and how to apply can be found at iacc.uni.edu.

