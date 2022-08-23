Hudson superintendent appointed chairman of state board

HUDSON, IOWA — Hudson Community School District Superintendent Tony Voss has been appointed as chairman of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

The board establishes and enforces standards for Iowa educators to effectively address student needs statewide. Voss was first appointed to the board by Governor Terry Branstad in 2017, and he was then reappointed by Governor Kim Reynolds in 2021.

“We are incredibly proud to have Dr. Voss representing our school district and our community on such an important statewide platform,” said David Ball, president of the Hudson Board of Education. “Dr. Voss is a tremendous advocate for public education who embodies the mission of the Board of Educational Examiners. We look forward to seeing the impact he will continue to have on education policy here in our community and throughout the state.”

Dr. Voss holds a doctorate from the University of Northern Iowa, a master’s degree from Loras College, and a bachelor’s degree from Clarke University. He began serving as Hudson’s superintendent in 2010. Before that, he was a teacher and principal.

For more information about Voss and the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, go online to boee.iowa.gov/about-us/members-board.