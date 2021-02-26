Hemp industry faces early challenges in first year

As hemp wraps up its first year as a plantable crop in Iowa, a few questions still remain for those growing it. The number one question – where exactly is it going to go?

In year one, Iowa received 81 license applications to grow hemp, and Iowa Department of Agriculture Hemp Administrator Robin Pruisner said they are currently gathering information from their growers to see what to expect next year. A large part of the outcome will likely be based on whether producers were able to be profitable.

“When I talk to growers, probably the most common answer I get back from them is ‘well, we’ll see if I make money or lose money on this year’s crop,’” Pruisner said.

Shane Mairet, an industrial hemp instructor at Muscatine Community College in Muscatine, Iowa, said the lack of infrastructure for the hemp product is one of the most difficult parts of the industry right now.

“Technically, it’s not legal to process CBD oil or process anything right now in the state,” he said. “It has to be taken out of the state, and if we want this to be a viable crop for Iowa, we’ve got to have the ability to process it here at home.”