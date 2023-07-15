Welcome to the pinnacle of luxury living! You will be amazed at this stunning custom-built home which exudes grandeur and sophistication at every turn. Boasting over 7400 finished square feet, this meticulously crafted masterpiece offers unparalleled living, a home so extraordinary you won’t want to leave once you enter. The main floor of this magnificent home features ten-foot ceilings, oversize custom Marvin windows and hardwood floors. There are three large living areas to serve all your formal and informal entertaining needs, a charming inglenook with fireplace, a library, a large formal dining room, a gracious entry and three-story hall, and a back entryway too nice to be called a mudroom, as well as two half baths. You will fall in love with the gourmet kitchen, where opulence meets functionality, a culinary enthusiast's dream with exquisite granite countertops, a SubZero refrigerator, KitchenAid appliances, and custom Grabill cabinetry. Whether you're cooking for your family or hosting a grand soirée, this kitchen will exceed every expectation. Make your way upstairs by elevator or by the grand staircase to find four bedrooms, including the primary suite with its incredible view of the golf course and beyond. The luxurious primary bath is a sanctuary of relaxation with your choice of an oversized walk in shower, or an effervescence bathtub for full-body relaxation and hydrotherapy. All of the bedrooms have custom built-ins and offer lovely views. Surround yourself with nature in the large screened-in porch overlooking the professionally landscaped backyard and sparkling in-ground pool. Seamlessly combining elegance with the beauty of its surroundings, this area offers the perfect place to entertain, or simply savor the serenity of your private resort within the fenced back yard. The fully finished basement on the lower level offers ample space for playroom, game room, office, craft area, etc., with plenty of storage room. There’s even a third floor loft with an unparalleled view across the golf course and two conditioned attic storage areas. Practicality meets convenience with an attached three-stall garage, providing ample storage and easy access to your vehicles. No detail has been overlooked in ensuring this home caters to your every need. A heated driveway enhances safety and convenience throughout winter, and the lawn sprinkler system provides ease and efficiency to maintain the beauty of your gorgeous yard all summer long. Welcome to your dream home, where indulgence and comfort combine to create a stunning masterpiece of living. Time to make this exquisite property yours.

