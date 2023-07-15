First Security has promoted Lacy Schoenfeldt to retail lender.
Schoenfeldt joined First Security nine years ago in a behind-the-scenes role within the loan operations department. Over the years, she served in several capacities, becoming more and more specialized. Since her start at the bank, she has been promoted twice. She was promoted to loan operations specialist in 2019, and in 2020 to retail lending specialist. As a retail lender, she will add decision-making regarding mortgage loan applications to her list of responsibilities.
Schoenfeldt is a Charles City native and graduate of North Iowa Area Community College. Last year, she attended the Iowa Bankers Association Consumer Credit School, an intense one-week program. She also has earned and maintained a license to sell credit life and disability insurance.
First Security Bank & Trust has locations across North Central Iowa and headquarters in Charles City. Member FDIC.
People are also reading…
Luxury homes on the market in Waterloo and Cedar Falls
3 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $550,000
You know what they say, location, location, location!! This acreage has a park like setting on North Union Rd, close to town but feels very secluded. There is quite a mix of mature timber, Pin Oak, White Pine, Walnut and some dead ash but that makes great firewood. Home is a 1960's built ranch, 3 bedroom/1.5 bath with a nice four seasons room that has a wood burning stove. Close to farmstead pre-school, Fareway and UNI. Home is on septic and well. This is an estate sale so property is being sold as is. Don't miss this unique property!!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $561,413
Looking for a new construction home with a finished basement? Look no further! This Tyler floor plan has it all including a walk-in pantry, main floor laundry, master suite with tile shower as well as a rec room, and bed and bath in the lower level! This home will be ready end of November and is within walking distance to Aldrich Elementary. Contact agent for details.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $670,422
Welcome to the home of your dreams in Cedar Falls! This stunning new construction ranch boasts an impressive 4 bedrooms on the main level, offering ample space and privacy for your family. The finished basement features a 5th bedroom, providing even more space for guests or a home office. Step inside to discover the luxurious finishes throughout the home. The spacious kitchen is sure to delight any chef with its elegant quartz countertops, providing plenty of workspace for meal prep and entertaining. The beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring adds warmth and character to the space, while the tile shower in the master bath provides a spa-like experience every time you step in. Cozy up on chilly nights in the living room by the electric fireplace, creating the perfect atmosphere for relaxing and unwinding. And with a 3 stall garage, you'll have plenty of space for your vehicles and outdoor equipment. This home truly has it all, from the beautiful finishes to the spacious layout. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make it yours today! **Pricing subject to change as finishes/features are added and priced**
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $650,000
Welcome to this remarkable custom built home featuring a spacious entryway, setting the stage for elegance and style. Off the foyer, step into the gorgeous office, offering a sophisticated space for work or study. The formal dining room conveniently located between the kitchen and front entry, is perfect for hosting guests and formal gatherings. For added convenience, there is a half bath on the main floor, ensuring the comfort of your guests. The main floor master suite is a true retreat, boasting ample space and abundant natural light. The en suite bathroom is equally impressive, featuring a toilet closet, double sinks, a luxurious soaker tub, a tile shower, and a spacious walk-in closet, providing plenty of storage for your belongings. The living room with expansive ceilings offers a breathtaking view of the backyard, creating a serene atmosphere. Enjoy the gas fireplace during cooler months which is surrounded by stunning built-ins. The kitchen is a chef's dream, showcasing a large center island, and a breakfast bar, perfect for meal preparation and entertaining. Additionally, there is an eat-in dining area, and from the kitchen, you can access the screened-in porch, where you can enjoy your morning coffee while listening to the birds sing. Functionality and organization are priorities in this home, with a main floor laundry room and mud room providing convenience and efficiency. Upstairs, you'll find three generously-sized rooms, with two bedrooms sharing a well-appointed bathroom and a third bedroom having its own attached bathroom, offering privacy and comfort. The walk-out lower level features a spacious family room with a fireplace and a bar area, ideal for relaxation and socializing. There is also a fifth bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom, providing flexible living arrangements for guests or family members. One exceptional feature of this home is the impressive wine cellar, a haven for wine enthusiasts and collectors alike. It's the perfect space to start or expand your collection and is attached to a tasting room. You will want to have friends join you to experience all this has to offer! Outside, the property boasts a three-stall garage, stunning landscaping with a captivating waterfall, a deck, a patio, and exquisite curb appeal. This home offers a lifestyle of comfort, elegance, and sophistication. Don't miss the opportunity to make it your dream home.
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $1,399,000
Welcome to the pinnacle of luxury living! You will be amazed at this stunning custom-built home which exudes grandeur and sophistication at every turn. Boasting over 7400 finished square feet, this meticulously crafted masterpiece offers unparalleled living, a home so extraordinary you won’t want to leave once you enter. The main floor of this magnificent home features ten-foot ceilings, oversize custom Marvin windows and hardwood floors. There are three large living areas to serve all your formal and informal entertaining needs, a charming inglenook with fireplace, a library, a large formal dining room, a gracious entry and three-story hall, and a back entryway too nice to be called a mudroom, as well as two half baths. You will fall in love with the gourmet kitchen, where opulence meets functionality, a culinary enthusiast's dream with exquisite granite countertops, a SubZero refrigerator, KitchenAid appliances, and custom Grabill cabinetry. Whether you're cooking for your family or hosting a grand soirée, this kitchen will exceed every expectation. Make your way upstairs by elevator or by the grand staircase to find four bedrooms, including the primary suite with its incredible view of the golf course and beyond. The luxurious primary bath is a sanctuary of relaxation with your choice of an oversized walk in shower, or an effervescence bathtub for full-body relaxation and hydrotherapy. All of the bedrooms have custom built-ins and offer lovely views. Surround yourself with nature in the large screened-in porch overlooking the professionally landscaped backyard and sparkling in-ground pool. Seamlessly combining elegance with the beauty of its surroundings, this area offers the perfect place to entertain, or simply savor the serenity of your private resort within the fenced back yard. The fully finished basement on the lower level offers ample space for playroom, game room, office, craft area, etc., with plenty of storage room. There’s even a third floor loft with an unparalleled view across the golf course and two conditioned attic storage areas. Practicality meets convenience with an attached three-stall garage, providing ample storage and easy access to your vehicles. No detail has been overlooked in ensuring this home caters to your every need. A heated driveway enhances safety and convenience throughout winter, and the lawn sprinkler system provides ease and efficiency to maintain the beauty of your gorgeous yard all summer long. Welcome to your dream home, where indulgence and comfort combine to create a stunning masterpiece of living. Time to make this exquisite property yours.
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $799,900
Looking north from Grand BLVD framed by the historic "Edwards Avenue pillars" the tree-lined view draws you to this iconic Cedar Falls picturesque beauty. This warm, timeless, and traditional classic is welcoming year round. Situated on nearly 2 acres with flowers, trees, wildlife, direct backyard access to Hartman Reserve for hiking and exploration, and a short stroll to Cedar Heights Elementary, the location is enchanting. A spacious and grand interior offers many spaces to enjoy with family and friends. Each spot is unique or cozy with morning sunlight and evening sunsets that bring varying moods to each room. The dining room chandelier is magical at meal time and the two gas fireplaces are inviting gathering spots. The solarium offers the perfect retreat - a cozy nook with its filtered light enveloping the room. The primary ensuite, office, and craft room all offer varying views of the backyard. Upstairs you'll discover four additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and access to bonus space on the 3rd floor. A basement rec room includes pool and air hockey. A dream workshop has direct access to the back yard. The back yard includes a pool and extra garage. You'll just have to see for yourself why 2410 Greenwood is where family and friends are always welcome!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $539,900
Fantastic home located in the high-demand Ridges subdivision! This amazing home features five bedrooms with an option for a nonconforming sixth bedroom, three and a half bathrooms, beautiful wood floors, and fresh paint throughout! The main level boasts a spacious living room with a gas fireplace that flows seamlessly into the dining area. The dining area opens into the amazing kitchen and offers access to the expansive back deck. The kitchen features cherry cabinetry, stainless appliances, black tile backsplash, and granite countertops. The main level is completed with an in-home office, a half bathroom, central vac, and a great-sized laundry room. Moving upstairs, there are four expansive bedrooms including the master suite. French doors open to the master suite boasting a dream walk-in closet and master bathroom complete with dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and a walk-in shower. An additional full bathroom completes the upper level. The lower level boasts a great family room with surround sound perfect for entertaining. The lower level also includes an additional bedroom, a full bathroom, plenty of storage space, and an optional nonconforming sixth bedroom or workout room. This quality-built custom home is completed by a private oasis completely fenced-in backyard, an attached three-stall garage, and access to the Ridges pool and clubhouse! You won't want to miss this incredible opportunity! Schedule a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $574,995
**NEW - BASEMENT FINISH IS CURRENTLY BEING ADDED - 2 LOWER LEVEL BEDROOMS, BATHROOM, REC AREA WITH WET BAR** **BATHROOM AND WET BAR FINISH FOR FREE - VALUE OF $15,000++** Welcome to your dream home!! This stunning new construction ranch is situated on a peaceful cul-de-sac, offering a serene and private setting for you and your loved ones. With 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths, this home provides ample space for comfortable living and entertaining. As you enter the home, you`ll immediately notice the attention to detail and high-quality craftsmanship throughout boasting coffered 10` ceilings, and stunning electric fireplace . The open-concept living area is perfect for entertaining, featuring a spacious living room, gourmet kitchen with large island and GE Stainless appliances, and a dining area that opens onto a patio overlooking the backyard. The master bedroom is a true retreat, boasting a generously sized walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite bathroom complete with a tiled separate shower, and dual vanities. The two additional bedrooms are equally spacious and offer ample closet space, making this home perfect for families and guests alike. Other notable features of this home include a main floor laundry room, an attached three-car garage, and a full basement with endless potential for customization. And with the convenience of single-level living, you`ll enjoy easy access to all areas of the home without any stairs to climb. Don`t miss out on this rare opportunity to own a brand new home in a peaceful cul-de-sac setting. Contact us today to schedule your private showing and make this dream home yours!! This home qualifies for Waterloo`s 3-Year 100% Tax Abatement *Price subject to change with additional upgrades throughout construction*..
6 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $875,000
This remarkable Lexington home is everything you've dreamed of! Designed by Frank Betz & Associates and custom built by Kugler Construction, every last detail has been planned to perfection. A soaring vaulted entryway makes a statement as you enter the main level of the home. Beautiful hardwood flooring leads through the entry, formal dining room, and into the open-concept main. The main floor living area centers around a gorgeous gas fireplace, and flows seamlessly into the custom-built kitchen. You'll love the impressive granite double islands that provide extra serving, storage, and entertaining space. A gas range, convection microwave, oven, and warming tray make cooking for a crowd a breeze! Custom built soft-close cabinets feature under cabinet lighting that illuminates the striking granite countertops, while under-cabinet outlets ensure the subway tile backsplash is the star of the show. A large corner pantry provides plentiful kitchen storage. Beyond the kitchen, you'll find an eat-in dining space, second living space with a cozy fireplace, and a stunning home office with custom cabinets and granite countertops. Step outside and you'll love the covered patio living area that overlooks the beautifully manicured .61 acre yard and firepit patio. This outdoor living space boasts a TV and ceiling fan, so you can relax outside and never miss the big game. The spacious master bedroom provides a perfect place for respite. A spa-like master bath features a tile shower, jetted tub, extra large dual sink vanity, and an impressive walk-in closet. The main floor also houses a coveted dropzone locker system and a large laundry room with plenty of storage. Upstairs, a sizable landing leads to two generous bedrooms, both with walk-in closets, and a full bathroom with a granite dual vanity and a separate toilet/shower. Travel to the basement and you'll be instantly impressed by the extra living space it provides. A substantial living space with an electric fireplace, leads to a gaming area that's perfect for a pool table, putt putt, and more! A massive wet bar is perfect for lower level entertaining. Downstairs, you'll also find a beautiful bathroom, and three more sizable bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, and plentiful storage. Outside the home, the curb appeal is a dream, with its well-manicured landscaping, brick exterior accents, and peaceful front porch. The spacious driveway allows room for basketball and extra parking, while the extra-deep, 955sq ft, 3-stall garage provides wonderful finished space for cars, projects, and extra storage. There is so much to love in this this Lexington home that's the perfect blend of luxury and livability!! Schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $799,900
This incredible custom-built two-story features contemporary influences both inside and out. This high-quality Klunder-built home boasts five expansive bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, high-end amenities from top to bottom, and a custom architect-influenced design. Stepping inside you’re greeted by a beautiful front sitting room and an adjacent great room that is impressive with a fireplace and expansive windows allowing tons of natural light to pour in. The great room opens up to the kitchen and stunning dining area that is ideal for entertaining. The show-stopping kitchen offers custom cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, an expansive kitchen island ideal for functionality, a walk-in pantry with tons of storage, as well as access to an amazing screened-in porch. The screened porch is like a private oasis that feels like a treehouse as it is nestled in mature trees. The main floor is completed with a convenient dropzone with a half bathroom. On the second level, you will find three generously sized bedrooms including the master suite, two full bathrooms, and a convenient laundry room. The master suite features an amazing ensuite with heated tile floors, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and a tiled shower along with a great walk-in closet with custom-designed cabinetry. The show doesn't stop there, the amazing walkout lower level includes additional living space with concrete floors, a kitchenette, two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a secondary laundry room, and heated floors throughout. Exterior amenities include an attached oversized heated garage with in-floor heat and floor drains that could fit four cars. The exterior spaces continue with an amazing patio with limestone accents, mature landscaping, and an irrigation system. This home oozes warmth and style with great textures including cork flooring, carpet, and tile, and the amenities don’t stop there. This incredible home also provides geothermal heat, a Control 4 sound system, central vac, and much more. Don’t let this rare offering pass you by! Schedule your private showing today.