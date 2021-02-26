Corn facts: What do you know?

The Iowa Corn Growers Association is all about the corn grown locally in Iowa. Here are some corn facts from the ICGA you might have known, but some that may surprise you.

• Iowa has approximately 86,900 farms. More than 97 percent of those farms are owned by farm families.

• Iowa ranks number one in producing corn, soybeans, hogs, eggs, ethanol and Dry Distillers Grain Solubles (DDGS) which serve as a premium source of protein for livestock. It also ranks fourth in beef cattle.

• In 2019, Iowa farmers produced around 2.58 billion bushels of corn for grain and harvested 13.1 million acres according to the U.S. Department of Agricultural Statistics Service.

SWEET CORN VS. FIELD CORN

• Only 1 percent of corn planted in the United States is sweet corn.

• 99 percent of corn grown in Iowa is “Field Corn.” When Iowa’s corn farmers deliver corn from the field, it’s “Field Corn”. Not the delicious sweet corn you might enjoy on the cob or in a can.

• Field corn is the classic big ears of yellow dented corn you see dried and harvested in the fall. It’s called “dent corn” because of the distinctive dent that forms on the kernel as the corn dries.