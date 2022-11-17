Community Foundations’ grant applications open for 2023 winter cycle

WATERLOO — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa announced grant processes have opened in Black Hawk County and six of its affiliate foundations.

CFNEIA affiliates with grant processes that opened this week include the Butler County Community Foundation, Franklin County Community Foundation, Howard County Community Foundation, Kossuth County Community Foundation, Tama County Community Foundation and Winneshiek County Community Foundation.

The online grant application and grant guidelines for Black Hawk County and each of these affiliates can be found on the Community Foundation’s website at cfneia.org/wintercycle23. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. Grant recipients will be announced in March 2023.

Grants are available to 501©(3) nonprofit organizations and government entities. Tax-exempt organizations classified as other than 501©(3) are also eligible if, and only if, the project is deemed charitable. Organizations must provide services in the county cycle to which they apply and may apply to multiple cycles. Grants selections are made in an effort to create a better quality of life for all people. A local governing committee reviews the applications from charitable organizations serving their community.

Nonprofits serving Black Hawk County should note the transition to new dates for CFNEIA’s 2023 grant cycles. All nonprofits serving Black Hawk County are encouraged to apply in the cycle that best aligns with their fiscal year and are eligible to apply to the now open first 2023 cycle, including those with pending 2022 applications. For questions or to discuss a project’s eligibility prior to submitting a proposal in Black Hawk County, contact Ras Smith, director of community impact, at (319) 243-1356 or rsmith@cfneia.org.

In Black Hawk County, priority is given to funding requests that align with the foundation’s community initiatives of advancing racial equity, expanding child care, enhancing the arts, strengthening workforce readiness, and building nonprofit capacity. Grants are also prioritized for projects in both the county and affliate areas that address the foundation’s areas of focus including arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, and health and human service.

Affiliate questions can be directed to Dotti Thompson, grant and scholarship manager, at (319) 243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org. More information about the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and its affiliates can be found at www.cfneia.org.