Cedar Falls presents annual business awards

Cedar Falls Utilities -- High Tech Partner Award

Cedar Falls Utilities upgraded their all-fiber network to make 10-gigabit speed readily available anywhere in the community, becoming the first 10-gigabit city in Iowa and one of the first in the country. This commitment to continually improving the Cedar Falls broadband network and providing customers a fast, reliable connection was especially helpful in a year when demand for streaming, learning, and working from home was amplified. In 2020, PCMag recognized CFU as the fastest internet service provider in the U.S.A.

Ashley HomeStore -- Redevelopment Investor Award

The new Ashley HomeStore at College Square Mall is part of the Furniture Mart USA family, which includes its regional distribution center that opened in 2017 in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park. This is the Sioux Falls-based retailer's 31st Ashley HomeStore and ninth in Iowa. They have partnered with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and House of Hope since opening earlier this year.

Brad and Jen Leeper -- Continued Investor Award