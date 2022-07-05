CBE Companies announces promotions, new hires

CBE Companies has announced a series of promotions and new hires.

Kristen Rowles has been named vice president of organizational development and training. She was previously director.

Whitney Nosbisch is the new director of CRM User Experience. She was previously manager of marketing and communications and client relationship.

Madison Bramstedt has been promoted to recruiter I at CBE Companies. She previously was benefits coordinator and has worked at CBE for three years.

Shawn Garrington has been security analyst. He is previously systems administrator II.

Jorden Rowles has been named compliance administrator. He is previously operations team captain.

Andrea Baker has been promoted manager of operations. She has been with CBE for eight years, and previously was senior supervisor of operations.

Eisha Luhring has been promoted to recruiter II. She previously served as HR specialist and recruiter I.

Jen Bessman has been promoted to consumer communications analyst II. She previously was consumer communications analyst I.

CBE Companies has announced new hires, as well, including Zachary Fisher as business support analyst I.

He was previously business development manager for Mudd Advertising. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

Terry Esser has been hired as desktop administrator. He previously worked as an IT technician for Onsite Logic. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Dubuque.

Timothy Davis has been hired as help desk technician I. He holds an associate degree from Des Moines Area Community College.

