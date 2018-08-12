ZACH ZIMMERMAN was named interim principal for Irving Elementary School for the 2018-19 school year. Since 2011, he has been with Waterloo Schools as a teacher and, most recently, lead teacher at Irving. He also taught in the Milwaukee Public Schools in Wisconsin for nine years, is an Upper Iowa University graduate and has a master’s in education from National Louis University. Please note correct last name spelling.
