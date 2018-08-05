Zach Timmerman

Timmerman

ZACH TIMMERMAN has been named interim principal for Irving Elementary School for the 2018-19 school year. Since 2011, he has been with Waterloo Schools as a teacher and, most recently, lead teacher at Irving. He previously taught in the Milwaukee Public Schools in Wisconsin for nine years. An Upper Iowa University graduate, he holds a master’s in education from National Louis University.

