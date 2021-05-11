Zaboomafoo
MY STORY: Zaboomafoo came to CBHS as a stray. AGE: Approximately 4 months. ABOUT ZABOOMAFOO: Just like the lemur, Zaboomafoo... View on PetFinder
- Updated
The victim was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed and underwent an operation to remove part of his skull.
- Updated
Two people have been arrested for allegedly breaking into storage units.
- Updated
After her arrest was reported by the Courier and picked up on social media, her supervisor fired her through a text message.
- Updated
Police used a K-9 that followed a scent that led to apartments behind the establishment.
- Updated
"This lake is a gem in the city of Waterloo, and not everybody knows about it. This project just improves upon that."
In 2020, how many white police officers were shot by black people? Your Call the Courier questions answered
- Updated
Q. In 2020, how many white police officers were shot by Black people?
- Updated
A woman accused of storing pounds of meth and heroin in storage units has pleaded to drug and weapons charges.
- Updated
Jurors deliberated Monday afternoon and for about four hours on Tuesday before reaching a verdict.
- Updated
How far the Holmes Junior High 7th grader threw his disc was the least important aspect of Tuesday’s middle school track meet at Cedar Falls High School.
- Updated
Police are investigating a shooting date that damaged a Waterloo home.