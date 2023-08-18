Today's Birthday
(08/18/23) — Career expansion delights this year. Grow shared ventures with steady coordination. Your message takes off this autumn, connecting new winter career directions. Resolve a creative challenge next spring, before launching your summer adventures. The sky's the limit for what you can accomplish professionally.
To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Action is the name of the game. Nurture vitality with exercise, good food and rest. Note your progress. Stop to acknowledge yourself for the ground taken.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Hunt for beauty and find it everywhere. Romance arises in conversation. Discuss mutual passion. Play around with creative ideas. Have fun with someone sweet.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Visions of domestic renewal inspire action. Stick to practical priorities. Fantasies fade upon inspection. Align efforts for repairs and improvements providing immediate benefit.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Adapt communications around a transition. Surprising news travels fast. Write, film and broadcast your story. Express your views. Develop and embellish your creative ideas.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Quick action takes advantage of lucrative opportunities.Communication opens doors. Long-lasting gain is possible. Harvest benefits and stash the surplus. Maintain positive cash flow.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take practical steps to advance a personal project. Articulate desired results. Dress the part for the role you want. Determine your course. "Action!"
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Settle into your private productivity zone. Action speaks louder than words. Make a spiritual or philosophical connection. Notice dreams. Envision and plan for perfection.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Align for common gain. Together you're a powerful force. Share information and resources. Don't fall for a con. Focus on practical priorities. Reinforce the basics.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Fuse communication and action to propel a professional project. Polish public presentations. Update your bios and profiles. You have the wind at your back.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Explore new territory. Make long-distance connections. Align efforts, words and organization to plot your course and prepare for the trip. Investigate an intriguing possibility.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Focus on practical financial priorities. Research before purchasing. If something sounds too good to be true, it likely is. Avoid waste or unnecessary expense.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Align forces for a common goal. Focus on practical basics. Fantasies fade. Collaboration flowers.
