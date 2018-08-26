Letters to the Editor logo

 

HANS ISAKSON

CEDAR FALLS -- I wish to express my dismay with the governor’s most recent TV attack ad against Fred Hubble. This ad takes Mr. Hubble’s comments regarding a reduction of work hours for some Younkers employees out of context. When I read the complete newspaper report (that this ad cites as its source), I discovered that Younkers reduced its evening hours of operations of its downtown Des Moines store due to the lack of customers during these hours. Therefore, it reduced the hours of some of its workers in its downtown store during these hours. The hours of employees at the other Younkers stores were not changed.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mr. Hubble’s comment about his employees being lucky to have a job must be viewed in the context of the economic conditions at the time. The economy was in the early stages of recovering from a major recession. Unemployment was at 7 percent (IWD Status Report). Retail sales decreased 0.5 percent from the earlier quarter, the farm price index was 6 percent below a year earlier, and the 30-year mortgage interest rate was 10.5 percent (Federal Reserve Beige Book). In April 1986, anyone with a job in Iowa was lucky to have it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments