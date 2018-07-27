Betheny Miller was elated when her then-roommate texted her a picture of a dog available for adoption at Cedar Bend Humane Society.
The stumpy pug mix had an all-black coat, save for a face whitened by age. The comical mask was overshadowed, though, by a pronounced underbite full of jagged, jutting teeth. In spite of his circumstances — old and homeless — the dog seemed to wear a perpetual smile.
"Get him!" Miller texted back.
Dubbed R.J. by CBHS, the dog happily settled in with his new family in their Waterloo home. Estimated to be about 10 years old, R.J.'s behavior belied his age.
"He's a character," Miller said. "He can be a little rambunctious."
That was fine by his two new people, both in their early 20s with lots of energy of their own.
Two weeks later, R.J.'s rambunctiousness got the better of him. As Miller was bringing shopping bags into the house, R.J. slipped out the door and ran toward the busy street they lived on.
"I watched him get hit," Miller said.
R.J.'s collision with a car cost him his leg. The break was too bad to repair. Subsequently, the cost was high to the two young women on modest incomes who'd given him a home.
"Our vet said, 'Dogs don't care. They've got three wheels and a spare,'" Miller said.
Surgery to amputate R.J.'s badly damaged leg cost more than $2,000. Miller and her roommate raised just over $1,000 with a Go Fund Me campaign, and Miller paid the rest with earnings from her work as a server at a local restaurant.
Not long after, Miller and her roommate amicably parted ways when the roommate became engaged. They agreed Miller would keep R.J.
As much as 22-year-old Miller helped change R.J.'s life, he's changed her life, too.
"He's made me more responsible. He's just shown me how much I can love something. I mean, I don't have kids, so he's my baby."
R.J. is Miller's constant companion, following her around the house and sleeping next to her at night.
"He has to be touching me," she said, laughing. "And he snores."
Miller's Snapchat pictures are mostly of R.J., and she jokes she may create an Instagram account for the toothy pooch.
As for adopting a dog, and a senior one at that, Miller encourages others to consider it.
"It's not always what you think it's going to be, but if you invest time and love it's worth it. I never thought an old man would be my best friend."
