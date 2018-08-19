New staff joining Next Generation Wireless as retail wireless consultants include RYAN BRUNSSEN, BENI NTAKIRUTIMANA and CHRISTOPHER TOPE at the Waverly U.S. Cellular by Norby's; and JOE FIRTH and WILL RIEPE at the Cedar Falls U.S. Cellular location inside College Square Mall. RYAN "JOHN" SPARKS has joined as the business account executive for their Iowa and Illinois U.S. Cellular locations. He brings years of sales experience and is originally from Tripoli.
