Yahya Black

Yahya Black

Yahya Black

  • Defensive Line
  • 6-5, 260, freshman
  • Marshall, Minn. (Marshall HS)

Earned all-state honors as a senior while being named district Defensive Player of the Year . . . district Defensive Lineman of the Year as a junior. Holds school record for career sacks (17.5) . . . team captain as a senior . . . also earned four letters in track and three in basketball.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments