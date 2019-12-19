Yahya Black
- Defensive Line
- 6-5, 260, freshman
- Marshall, Minn. (Marshall HS)
Earned all-state honors as a senior while being named district Defensive Player of the Year . . . district Defensive Lineman of the Year as a junior. Holds school record for career sacks (17.5) . . . team captain as a senior . . . also earned four letters in track and three in basketball.
