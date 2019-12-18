Xavier Hutchinson

Wide receiver

6-foot-3, 190

Jacksonville, Fla.  (Blinn CC)

Hutchinson chose the Cyclones over TCU, Arizona State,. Utah, Illinois and several other programs. Hutchinson plans on enrolling early after catching 47 passes for 652 yards and five scores in eight games for Blinn  this past season.

