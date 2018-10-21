Write Us

The Courier welcomes letters on topics of general interest. Letters must include the writer’s signature, address and phone number.

Concise and legible letters are printed with the least delay. Letters should not exceed 200 words. All letters are subject to editing.

Send letters to:

Letters to the Editor, The Courier, P.O. Box 540, Waterloo, IA 50704 or woo.letters@wcfcourier.com.

The message’s subject line should read “Letter to the editor.” Direct questions about letters to 291-1460.

Political letters

Candidate endorsement letters will run online only unless accompanied by a $50 advertising fee. Contact Yvonne Keller at 291-1473 to submit a paid endorsement letter. All letters regarding the Nov. 6 election must be received by noon Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments