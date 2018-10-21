Write Us
The Courier welcomes letters on topics of general interest. Letters must include the writer’s signature, address and phone number.
Concise and legible letters are printed with the least delay. Letters should not exceed 200 words. All letters are subject to editing.
Send letters to:
Letters to the Editor, The Courier, P.O. Box 540, Waterloo, IA 50704 or woo.letters@wcfcourier.com.
The message’s subject line should read “Letter to the editor.” Direct questions about letters to 291-1460.
Political letters
Candidate endorsement letters will run online only unless accompanied by a $50 advertising fee. Contact Yvonne Keller at 291-1473 to submit a paid endorsement letter. All letters regarding the Nov. 6 election must be received by noon Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.