Prep
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake 52, Spencer 24
Humboldt 45, Storm Lake 27
Webster City 60, Greene County 17
Webster City 42, Forest City 37
NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE
Denver 67, SH-BCLUW 10
Denver 81, Wapsie Valley 0
SH-BCLUW 39, Wapsie Valley 36
Gilbert 48, West Marshall 21
West Marshall 30, Boone 15
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 45, North Fayette Valley 24
Crestwood 48, North Butler-Clarksville
Waukon 39, Fillmore Central 33
TOP OF IOWA
Central Springs 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27
Central Springs 78, West Fork 0
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, West Fork 6
Osage 40, Central Springs 30
Osage 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18
Osage 75, West Fork 6
Forest City 51, Greene County 27
G-T/R-A 36, Northwood-Kensett 25
G-T/R-A54, North Union 9
Northwood-Kensett 51, North Union 17
Northwood-Kensett 52, West Bend-Mallard 24
TRI-RIVERS
Lisbon 43, Mount Vernon 24
Lisbon 61, Wilton 15
UPPER IOWA
North Fayette Valley 45, North Butler-Clarksville
South Winneshiek 45, Waukon 30
South Winneshiek 47, Fillmore Central 30
WAMAC
Creston 36, South Tama 25,
South Tama 53, North Polk 16
