Prep

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake 52, Spencer 24

Humboldt 45, Storm Lake 27

Webster City 60, Greene County 17

Webster City 42, Forest City 37

NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE

Denver 67, SH-BCLUW 10

Denver 81, Wapsie Valley 0

SH-BCLUW 39, Wapsie Valley 36

Gilbert 48, West Marshall 21

West Marshall 30, Boone 15

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood 45, North Fayette Valley 24

Crestwood 48, North Butler-Clarksville

Waukon 39, Fillmore Central 33

TOP OF IOWA

Central Springs 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 27

Central Springs 78, West Fork 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, West Fork 6

Osage 40, Central Springs 30

Osage 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 18

Osage 75, West Fork 6

Forest City 51, Greene County 27

G-T/R-A 36, Northwood-Kensett 25

G-T/R-A54, North Union 9

Northwood-Kensett 51, North Union 17

Northwood-Kensett 52, West Bend-Mallard 24

TRI-RIVERS

Lisbon 43, Mount Vernon 24

Lisbon 61, Wilton 15

UPPER IOWA

North Fayette Valley 45, North Butler-Clarksville

South Winneshiek 45, Waukon 30

South Winneshiek 47, Fillmore Central 30

WAMAC

Creston 36, South Tama 25,

South Tama 53, North Polk 16

