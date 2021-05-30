Wow-worthy hibiscus

Hardy hibiscus is a taste of the tropics in the colder climes of Zone 4.

These exotic beauties show off dinner plate-sized crepe paper blossoms in colors in all shades of red and pink, white and yellow, even plum, and bi-colors, with various eye patterns and streaking through the petals.

These are wow-worthy and wonderful perennial garden plants.

The blooms grow on large, fast-growing bushes that can survive our harsh winters as low as minus 30 F. They can be planted from June through Labor Day.

The National Garden Bureau has declared this the “year of the hardy hibiscus.” Plants can range in size from 2 to 10 feet tall. Flowers can measure up to 10 and 12 inches in diameter. Foliage can vary in color from green to bronze and near black. Old-fashioned varieties have large leaves, but foliage and plant size can vary on newer varieties.

Although perennial, hardy hibiscus are notorious for their late appearance in spring. Many gardeners give up and dig up their plants, mistakenly believing they are dead. Generally sprouts begin appearing when soil temperature is about 70 F, and some years that can be early June.