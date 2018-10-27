LOS ANGELES (AP) — Exhausted yet exhilarated, the Dodgers headed home for a catnap. The Red Sox probably tossed and turned thinking about one that got away.
Max Muncy's home run leading off the bottom of the 18th inning finally ended the longest World Series game in history early Saturday and gave Los Angeles a 3-2 victory over Boston that drew the Dodgers to 2-1 in the best-of-seven matchup.
Muncy homered to left-center on a full-count pitch from Nathan Eovaldi, jolting the remaining fans to their feet at 1:30 a.m. A grinning Muncy tossed his helmet aside as he headed for third in the final scene of a pivotal game that lasted 7 hours, 20 minutes.
"The feeling was just pure joy and incredible excitement," he said.
The Dodgers mobbed Muncy at home plate, celebrating the solo shot that pulled them back from the brink of a potential 3-0 Series deficit that no team has ever recovered from.
The Red Sox could only rue their near-miss.
They were oh-so-close in the 13th to taking a commanding Series lead. But veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler's wide throw on a two-out grounder by Yasiel Puig let Los Angeles score the tying run.
"Had the last out in my glove and couldn't get it over there. It's tough to swallow," Kinsler said.
"I feel like I let the team down right there," he said.
Said Red Sox manager Alex Cora: "It was just a bad night."
"We had some situations that we could have put them away and then we didn't. And at the end we paid the price," he said.
Evoking memories of Kirk Gibson's winning pinch-hit homer in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series, Muncy came within feet of ending it in the bottom of the 15th. But his shot to right sailed just foul and he ended up striking out.
"I really thought I had it," Muncy said. "That was kind of defeating at that point, but I was able to get back and get another shot."
The battle of attrition had a bit of everything: 46 players, including 18 pitchers, and 561 pitches. Never before had a Series game gone more than 14 innings.
Two games in one, really. And a fall classic, indeed.
"It was a must-win for us. Our guys just persevered," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.