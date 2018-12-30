PAMELA JONES
DIKE --- “It takes a village to raise a child.” This was evident at our foster/adoptive family Christmas party at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo on Dec. 11.
This community came together by helping the Black Hawk County Foster/Adoptive Family Support Group to provide an unforgettable Christmas party for families - from gifts generously donated by VGM, to a blanket and stuffed animal from Furries for Fosters, an organization run by high school student, Aaliyah Tournier, to UNI students associated with the Cedar Valley Angels who helped serve our meal. There was also a cookie-decorating station where Donna Timmerman made 500 cut-out sugar cookies and the decorating was organized by Achieving Maximum Potential (AMP) alumni, their coordinator and the Department of Human Services transition specialist, to the mouth-watering lasagna by Chef Crystal Philp.
Even Santa Claus and his helpers made an appearance, along with many volunteers from the Four Oaks Family Connection staff and families.
Each family was also gifted a new game from many anonymous community members to promote family game nights within our homes.
Fostering and adoption is not for everyone, but everyone can do something. Learn more at iowafosterandadoption.org. Join us in making a difference in a child’s life.
