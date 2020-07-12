Worker advocates file meat plants discrimination complaint

After the outbreaks were uncovered, meatpacking plants began providing workers with face coverings, installed shields between work stations and implemented new procedures for distancing during breaks, but they declined to adopt other U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for keeping people at least 6 feet apart. The companies also declined to initiate slower speeds on production lines or add shifts to enable social distancing, the complaint said.

The complaint alleges the operating procedures have a disparate impact on Black, Latino, and Asian workers, who make up a large share of production workers at the companies’ plants, representing a pattern or practice of racial discrimination.

Tyson spokesman Worth Sparkman said in an email that the company was still reviewing the complaint and noted that the company’s top priority is the health and safety of all workers, their families and the communities where plants are located.

“We’ve transformed the way our plants operate to protect our team members, implementing measures such as symptom screening before every shift,” he said.

Cameron Bruett, a spokesman for JBS and subsidiary Pilgrim’s Pride said the company welcomes any review of its practices and response to the pandemic.