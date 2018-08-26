Midwesterners are known for their work ethic. The Cedar Valley is no exception, and the decades from the 1940s to the 1960s were times of both turmoil and prosperity.

“Main Streets” thrived as stores, shops, professional offices, services and other businesses provided employment. Manufacturing companies like John Deere and Rath Packing Co., rose to national, even world prominence that brought with it organized labor movements and strikes for better wages and equality.

