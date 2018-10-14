Letters to the Editor logo

 

JOANNE HANSEN

WATERLOO --- I am so tired of hearing politicians saying they will "fight" for Iowans.

If they are, as they claim to be, public servants, why don't they say they will "work" for Iowans?

